Press release, Duneland Chamber of Commerce:

The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the return of our highly anticipated wine-tasting festival, Vino al Fresco! This year’s event will be held on Saturday, September 14, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM in the charming setting of Thomas Centennial Park in downtown Chesterton.

Vino al Fresco offers an unforgettable evening filled with fine wines, local flavors, and live entertainment. Your ticket includes festival entry, unlimited wine tastings, live music, and a commemorative wine glass to take home.

Our Wine Line-Up features a selection of the finest local wineries, including Aftermath Cidery and Winery, Avinodos (poured by (219) Taproom), Four Corners Winery, Lambstone Cellars Winery, Lia’s Bella Cucina, Running Vines Winery, Shady Creek Winery, and Trip Fermentations.

Zorn Brew Works will also serve beer on-site for those who prefer a brew.

Food vendors include local favorites Albano’s, South Shore Ovenworks, and Lia’s Bella Cucina, offering delicious bites to complement your wine tasting experience.

Adding to the ambiance, the Hicks Duo will be performing live throughout the evening, providing the perfect soundtrack to a night of wine tasting under the stars.

Rachel Campbell, Events Manager at the Duneland Chamber of Commerce, shared her excitement about the event: “We love partnering with local wineries and vendors to put on this great event for our community. Vino al Fresco is a perfect opportunity to bring a date or a friend and enjoy a night of sampling under the lights!”

Tickets are available now at www.dunelandchamber.org, or in our office at 220 Broadway. Don’t miss out on this incredible night – gather your friends, grab your tickets, and prepare for an evening of fine wine, great food, and live music in the heart of Chesterton!