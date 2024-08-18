JASPER COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will close State Road 114 between Curtis Creek Bridge (west of County Road 1080 West) and Biggs Drive on or after Friday, August 23.

State Road 114 will be closed through mid-October to resurface this section of roadway. Local access will be maintained, but through traffic should seek alternate routes. The official detour will follow State Road 55, State Road 14 and I-65. This closure will be put in place after State Road 114 reopens between State Road 55 and Curtis Creek Bridge where resurfacing is currently taking place.

The final phase will be to resurface State Road 114 between Biggs Drive and I-65, which will be done under flagging operations. This is expected to begin around mid-October and will complete the resurfacing project for State Road 114 between U.S. 41 and I-65 that began in 2023.