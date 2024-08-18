Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson expects the department’s new station house, at 791 Broadway, to be operational before Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2.

“We’re moving in,” as he told the Town Council at its meeting Monday night, Aug. 12, “Slowly but surely.”

According to the Town of Chesterton, on Monday, Aug. 19, the CPD will begin moving its “stuff” into the new station house, which he hopes to be operational—with all computers and servers online—sometime during the week of Monday, Aug. 26. “Before Labor Day is the target,” Richardson said.

Richardson especially wanted the Town Council to know that the officers and staff are “elated,” especially with the “safety enhancements, second to none,” which the Town Council approved as part of the station house’s design. “The rank and file of the Police Department asked me to extend their appreciation to you.”