The La Porte County Health Department (LPCHD) has received confirmation from the Indiana State Department of Health that a pool of mosquitoes submitted for testing has tested positive for West Nile Virus. This is the first positive identification of West Nile Virus in La Porte County this year. The sample was collected on 7-24-24.

The species most likely to transmit the virus are those that prefer to breed in containers therefore it is important to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes that may potentially carry viruses. Avoid leaving standing water in yards and around homes. Clean birdbaths and wading pools weekly, clean clogged gutters, empty flower pots of standing water twice weekly, get rid of old tires, and keep buckets, jars, and other containers turned upside down.

Many of the mosquitoes that carry the West Nile virus are especially likely to bite around dusk and dawn. If you are outdoors around these times of the day, it is important to apply repellent.

Use enough repellent to cover exposed skin or clothing. Don’t apply repellent to skin that is under clothing. Heavy application is not necessary to achieve protection. Do not apply repellent to cuts, wounds, or irritated skin. After returning indoors, wash treated skin with soap and water. Do not spray aerosol or pump products in enclosed areas. Do not apply aerosol or pump products directly to your face. Spray your hands and then rub them carefully over the face, avoiding eyes and mouth.

For additional information or questions, please contact Patricia Wozniak at the La Porte County Health Department at 219-326-6808 ext. 2200 or 219-874-5611.