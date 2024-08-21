The following is a statement from the City of New Buffalo, Michigan:

Berrien County is switching its emergency alert system from the old siren warning system to a new phone style warning system.

These alerts range from weather events to chemical spills/nuclear accidents. When there is an emergency, your phone will be where to look.

“IPAWS [FEMA Integrated Public Alert and Warning System] will be our all-hazards warning system,” said Kevin Simpson, Emergency Preparedness Manager at D.C. Cook Nuclear Plant. “It could be for a tornado, or a nuclear event like we could have here at Cook.”

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department at D.C. Cook Nuclear Plant have worked together to stop the use of old-school sirens that have been in place for years, believing these sirens are less effective in today’s modern world.

“The buildings that we have are being built with better insulation so the siren doesn’t always reach indoors, where IPAWS can reach you in you’re inside or outside,” said Simpson.

Where you would normally hear the siren going off with no information as to why, the new alert system will now inform you of what is going on.

“When it comes to wireless emergency alerts, not only does your phone alert you, but it gives you the exact message we want to get to you,” said Simpson.

It is important that users ensure that they are opted in to receiving these new alerts from the new warning system.

“It’s located with the settings of any Android or iPhone,” said Simpson. “If you opt-out of the Amber Alert, you’re opting out of all alerts on your cell phone, so we would recommend you re-enable those.”

System Tests for the new alert system will be held on the first Friday of every month to ensure that the system is functioning when it needs to be. Berrien County’s B-WARN! system will also be testing at the same time, and users who want to receive alerts from B-WARN! can sign up via SMS, phone or email.

More information on the new alert system can be found inside the 2021 Cook Emergency Information Calendar, along with extra emergency planning tips.