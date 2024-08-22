Franciscan Health is hosting two events on Sept. 12 aimed at helping increase awareness of and helping prevent suicides.

Franciscan Health Olympia Fields is hosting a free suicide prevention course from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Central on Thursday, Sept. 12 in GME 2 at 20201 S. Crawford Ave. in Olympia Fields.

The entry level Question, Persuade and Refer or QPR Suicide Prevention Course, is based on curriculum developed by the QPR Institute. The course aims to save lives and reduce suicidal behaviors by providing innovative, practical and proven suicide prevention training.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, with one suicide taking place every 11 minutes. The suicide rate reached its highest point since 1941 in 2022, with nearly 50,000 Americans taking their own lives.

In Illinois, suicide is the 11th leading cause of death, resulting in more than 1,000 deaths each year, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. For young Illinois adults aged 15-34, suicide is the third leading cause of death. The Indiana Department of Health reports 1,136 suicides occurred in Indiana in 2022 with Lake County having the second highest number of suicides in the state.

According to the QPR Institute, just as people trained in CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver help save thousands of lives each year, people trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade and refer someone to help.

The course is free, but registration is required. Please contact Franciscan Health Community Health Improvement Coordinator Justin Davis at Justin.Davis@FranciscanAlliance.org or (708) 855-7692 to register.

Also on Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Behavioral Health Department at Franciscan Health Dyer is hosting its first public Suicide Awareness Event in the employee parking lot of the hospital at 24 Joliet St. The event will take place rain or shine and will move indoors in case of inclement weather.

The event is free and open to the public. Anyone who has been impacted by suicide or who is interested in supporting those impacted by suicide is welcome and encouraged to attend.

A prayer, memorial to those who have lost their lives to suicide, testimonials and multiple community resources for individuals and families in need will be featured. The event will close with a moment of silence in remembrance of those who have lost their lives to suicide.

For more information, please contact Community Education Coordinator for Franciscan Behavioral Health Dyer Hangie Hawkins at hangie.zamora@franciscanalliance.org.

Please note: If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide or a mental health crisis, call the National Suicide Hotline at 988.