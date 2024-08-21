The La Porte Police Department Detective Bureau is seeking assistance from the public in reference to Monday’s stabbing incident that resulted in the death of one adult male, and the arrest of one male suspect.

Police say If you reside in the area between the 100 block of Greenwood and 200 block of Lawndale, and may have video of a red SUV in your neighborhood between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. on Monday August 19, or any other information that may be related to this incident, please contact Detective Cpl. Ashley Adams at aadams@lpcitypd.com, or (219) 362-9446 x2007.