Chesterton High School announced that on Friday, Aug. 23, it will become the first school in Porter County to receive the Heart Safe School Designation from Project ADAM (Automated Defibrillators in Adam’s Memory), the Town of Chesterton is reporting.

Project ADAM is a nationally recognized program dedicated to preventing sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) in schools. Named in honor of Adam Lemel, a high school student who tragically lost his life to SCA, the initiative focuses on raising awareness, training staff, and providing schools with the necessary tools to respond effectively to cardiac emergencies.

One of the requirements of the designation is to increase the total number of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at the school from the existing seven to 10, all of them within a three-minute walk there and back from any location.

The Town of Chesterton says that CHS Nurse Brittany Smith first learned of Project ADAM while pursuing resources for school nurses. The program was also discussed at the Indiana School Nurse Conference attended by CHS Nurse Marie Kirchner. Together, Smith and Kirchner recognized the value of this program and subsequently shared information on Project ADAM with CHS and Duneland School Corporation officials, who agreed on the importance of pursuing the Heart Safe School Designation.

The Town of Chesterton says that the Heart Safe School Designation not only enhances student, staff, and visitor safety at Chesterton High School but also sets a standard for other schools in the region. “By prioritizing the health and safety of its community, Chesterton High School exemplifies leadership and dedication to creating a secure learning environment.,” the Town of Chesterton said on its Facebook page.

There are plans to expand the Project ADAM program throughout the entire Duneland School Corporation district over the next two years.