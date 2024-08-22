Press release, Michigan City Special Events:

The City of Michigan City and Michigan City Special Events is proud to announce the return of Michigan City’s most requested event, Oktoberfest. The four-day festival, being held in Washington Park over Labor Day weekend, August 30 through September 2, will feature over 50 music and entertainment groups, as well as local and regional food, art, craft and merchandise vendors.

“Since its return in 2022, Oktoberfest has doubled in size, and this year is set to be the biggest yet,” said Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. “In addition to 51 bands, 60 art, craft and merchandise vendors, and 13 amazing food vendors, we have added safe games and activities for the kids, including a gaming area and tournament that I am sponsoring, so kids can play for free.”

Entertainment will be spread over three stages. The Oktoberfest Stage, located in the Oktoberfest Tent, the Sunset Grille Pavilion, and the Sunset Grille Upper Deck will feature a variety of entertainment options throughout the weekend. Each area will have a full bar, and there will be 13 food vendors to choose from.

Sunset Grille will also be open, offering additional food items.

Terry Greetham, Director of Michigan City Special Events, is looking forward to Oktoberfest and is confident the entertainment line-up will draw great crowds. “We have a great mix of bands returning from last year, including the Together Band and Dr. Duke Tumatoe, as well as some new bands and genres,” he said. “Bringing back Oktoberfest was one of my biggest priorities, and now our goal is to continue to grow it into the best Labor Day festival in the region.”

Oktoberfest will feature over 60 art/craft and merchandise vendors, as well as new kid’s activities, including a video game tournament. In addition, well known caricature artist Roger Hurtado from Chicago will be on hand, and the Great Lakers Auto Club will sponsor a Show & Shine on Sunday, September 3 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Oktoberfest starts Friday, August 30 and runs through Monday, September 2. Event hours are 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm Friday through Sunday, and 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm Monday.

2024 Oktoberfest Music Lineup

Friday, August 30

OKTOBERFEST STAGE

For Pete’s Sake (Folk/Americana) – 3:00 pm The EZ Tones (Polka) – 4:45 pm

Return 2 Soul (Soul) – 6:20 pm

Stealing the Farm (Jam/Rock Covers & Originals) – 8:30 pm

SUNSET GRILLE PAVILION

Speakeasy (Rock) – 4:15 pm GATO (Jam Rock) – 5:45 pm

Haven Nation (Southern Rock) – 8:00 pm

SUNSET GRILLE UPPER DECK

Singing Sands String Band (Blue Grass/Country) – 5:00 pm Cat Man Dog (Acoustic Duo) – 7:00 pm

Saturday, August 31

OKTOBERFEST STAGE

The German Band (Traditional German) – 12:00 pm LaLo Cura (Latin-Soul Fusion) – 3:05 pm

Skirt (Ska/Funk Covers & Originals) – 4:45 pm Indika (Reggae) – 6:40 pm

The Rest (Country Rock) – 8:15 pm

SUNSET GRILLE PAVILION

Playhouse (Jazz Rock) – 12:35 pm The Erly (Americana/Rock) – 2:05 pm Hard Copy (Rock Covers) – 3:40 pm Heyzeus (Rap) – 5:10 pm

HAZM (Psychedelic Rock) – 6:15 pm

Homegrown Halloween Show (Halloween) – 7:40 pm Terror Pigeon (Dance Party) – 9:15 pm

SUNSET GRILLE UPPER DECK

Nolan Strupeck (Fiddle) – 12:00 pm Layna Hannon (Solo) – 1:25 pm Charlie Cate (Solo Rock) – 3:05 pm

Amanda Igra (Pop/90’s Covers) – 4:10 pm Shrink (Rock) – 5:40 pm

Loose Associates (Folk/Bluegrass) – 6:55 pm Matt Squared (Electronic) – 8:40 pm

Sunday, September 1

OKTOBERFEST STAGE

Ed Wagner’s Brass Band (German Brass) – 12:00 pm Billy Foster Jazz Trio (Jazz) – 2:30 pm

Nawty (Party Band) – 5:00 pm

Soul Steppers (Drill Team) – 6:45 pm Together Band (Motown/Funk) – 7:45 pm

SUNSET GRILLE PAVILION

Electric Soul Machine (Rock/Jazz) – 12:00 pm Junei Lee (R&B) – 3:15 pm

Massasauga (Rock Covers/High School) – 4:20 pm Halo Moon (Rock) – 5:25 pm

Upstairs on Fire (Rock) – 7:00 pm

Publicity Stunt (Punk Originals & Covers) – 8:00 pm Blastcap (Metal) – 9:15 pm

SUNSET GRILLE UPPER DECK

Debra Sawyer (Harp) – 2:15 pm Ione Skyler (Pop) – 3:45 pm

Molly Cooper (Acoustic) – 4:50 pm

Kaia Bryce (Singer/Songwriter) – 6:05 pm Carrol Ave (Acoustic) – 7:30 pm

Woodie (Hip Hop) – 8:50 pm

Monday, September 2

OKTOBERFEST STAGE

Eddie Korosa (Polka) – 12:00 pm

PT & The Cruisers (Classic Rock & Blues) – 2:10 pm Duke Tumatoe (Blues) – 4:00 pm

SUNSET GRILLE UPPER DECK

Watershed Ramblers (Bluegrass) – 1:00 pm Brandt Carmichael (Country/Rock) – 4:00 pm

ALL TIMES AND LINEUP SUBJECT TO CHANGE