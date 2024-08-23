News release, National Park Service:

INDIANA DUNES NATIONAL PARK: Join park rangers for some fishing fun on Friday, August 30th, from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm at Indiana Dunes National Park’s Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk. In addition to fishing, meet U.S. Fish and Wildlife Biologists Eric Brossman and Biological Science Technician Jake Kessel to learn about the invasive Asian Carp and what they are doing to stop it from getting into Lake Michigan. During this morning of catch and release fishing, learn about the basic techniques, as well as the different fish species found in these waters. Kids can even earn a Jr. Ranger Anglers Badge! There will be 15 sets of fishing gear available for use during the program, but we encourage you to bring fishing equipment if you have it. Anyone over 18 years old must have an Indiana fishing license.

Please meet at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk fishing pier at 100 Riverwalk Road, Portage, IN 46368. For more information on this or other programs at Indiana Dunes National Park, call 219-395-1882 or visit our website at www.nps.gov/indu and our .