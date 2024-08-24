Westville, Ind. – Legacy Sign Group and The Duneland Chamber of Commerce invite local students to learn more about the signage industry and what training/skills/education will facilitate their journey into the field.

This marks the third year that Legacy Sign Group will host this event, an annual initiative by the International Sign Association (ISA). Our objective is to expand participation with more students and industry partners, aiming to make it an educational and impactful experience. “We want to help bridge the gap between students seeking alternative degrees or training programs and show them how to equip themselves with the necessary education to thrive not only in our industry, but also in related fields,” said Megan Swick, Marketing Director of Legacy Sign Group.

This event is planned for October 4th, 2024 and will be held at 7933 W US Hwy 6 Westville, IN 46391 (Legacy Sign Group). The day will consist of presentations and demonstrations by our expert staff and industry partners, with hands-on education. Students who are interested in metal fabrication, welding, paint, design, engineering, marketing/sales, and business will find this event to be exceptionally useful and inspiring. “It is paramount for us as a company to continue to engage in community outreach and get the next generation interested in our field. We have found that many are not aware of the myriad of opportunities the signage industry can provide, and we aim to change that,” said Shaun Ensign, COO/Co-Founder of Legacy Sign Group. Signage plays an integral role in every community and business. This event provides an opportunity to highlight its importance and to attract the next generation to join our industry.

Official vendors and sponsors for this event will be released at a later date.

About Legacy Sign Group

