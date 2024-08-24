Last week, Rep. Frank J. Mrvan joined with Colonel Kenneth Rockwell, Commander of the US Army Corps of Engineers – Chicago District (USACE), Superintendent Jason Taylor, Indiana Dunes National Park, and Ryan McCoy, Port Director of the Ports of Indiana – Burns Harbor, in a tour of certain federally funded projects across Northwest Indiana.

Specifically, Rep. Mrvan toured the Michigan City Harbor, the Indiana Dunes National Park, and the Ports of Indiana – Burns Harbor.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “Thank you to all the leaders with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Indiana Dunes National Park, and the Ports of Indiana – Burns Harbor for the opportunity to tour transformational economic projects currently being implemented in our region. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with federal, state, and local partners to bring federal dollars back to our communities that enhance our economic infrastructure and create more good-paying job opportunities for everyone.”

COL Kenneth Rockwell, USACE Chicago District Commander stated, “Our visit with Rep. Frank Mrvan provided an important opportunity to showcase the ongoing work at Michigan City Harbor, the Indiana Shoreline at IDNP, and Burns Harbor. These projects are critical to protecting and enhancing the communities in Northwest Indiana.”

Jason Taylor, Superintendent of Indiana Dunes National Park, stated, “I appreciated the opportunity to highlight the park’s unique natural resources with Congressman Mrvan, while strengthening our partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.”

Ryan McCoy, Port Director of the Ports of Indiana – Burns Harbor, stated, “Representative Mrvan’s support for Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor at the federal level is vital to the ongoing expansion of port infrastructure that will increase our role in global trade and create more high-paying jobs for Northwest Indiana. With the Congressman’s endorsement, Ports of Indiana has applied for nearly $30 million in federal grants that are in addition to the transformational $77 million in infrastructure investments taking place now. This unprecedented level of investment will dramatically increase port business growth and regional economic development.”

Through the appropriations process and Community Project Funding requests, Congressman Mrvan has helped secure $11,692,000 for the Michigan City Harbor, $6,600,000 for improvements within the Indiana Dunes National Park, and $5,537,000 for the Ports of Indiana – Burns Harbor during his time in Congress. This federal funding grows the Northwest Indiana economy by enhancing operations and maintenance at our ports of entry and along our shoreline and attracts new people and businesses to our region.