Valparaiso, IN – On Thursday, August 22, the MAAC Foundation proudly hosted its Excellence in

Public Service event with area community leaders celebrating individuals whose dedication and service

have made a profound impact on public safety across Northwest Indiana. This year’s event honored Bill

Hanna, Executive Director of the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, and Phil Griffith,

recognized as Volunteer of the Year for their unwavering commitment to the MAAC Foundation First

Responder Training Campus.

“We are proud to honor Bill Hanna and Phil Griffith, two exemplary servant leaders whose

remarkable contributions have strengthened our community and set a standard of excellence in

public service that continues to inspire us all,” said Celina Weatherwax, President and CEO of the

MAAC Foundation.

Bill Hanna was awarded for his exceptional leadership at the Dean and Barbara White Family

Foundation, where he has spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing community welfare and

supporting vital public services. His vision and stewardship have significantly contributed to the

betterment of Northwest Indiana and beyond, ensuring that essential resources and opportunities are

accessible to all and fostering community partnerships across the region.

“The MAAC has become this public safety outreach for the community partners that we have with the

many spheres they have expanded into. The training that is happening here is not only strategically

important, but it is literally saving lives,” said Hanna. “So, I want to say thank you to the MAAC and

thank you for recognizing me tonight. One quote that has always resonated with me is, ‘they may not

remember what you said, but they will remember the way you made them feel,’ and you have made me

feel absolutely wonderful.”

Phil Griffith received the Volunteer of the Year award for his tireless efforts and dedication to the MAAC

Foundation First Responder Training Campus. Griffith’s volunteer work has been vital in advancing the

Foundation’s mission to provide state-of-the-art training facilities for first responders. His commitment

reflects a deep passion for ensuring that those who serve and protect our communities are well-prepared

and supported. He received a red firetruck mailbox and a book containing letters of love, support, and

encouragement from friends and family.

“When I started noticing all the friends and family members who were at the event, I thought to myself,

‘there’s more to this than I realized,’” said a surprised Griffith to laughs from the audience.

The evening was filled with heartfelt tributes highlighting the importance of volunteerism and

philanthropy in building strong, resilient communities. Attendees included local leaders, first responders,

and members of the community, all gathered to honor the achievements of these outstanding individuals.

The MAAC Foundation, First Responder Training Campus is transforming the landscape of First

Responder training across Northwest Indiana, the state, and the country. With a comprehensive, inclusive

campus, they provide access for all First Responders – EMT personnel, firefighters, law enforcement

officers, and K9 officers – to train at their state-of-the-art facility at no cost. The MAAC is a top provider

of safety, emergency preparedness, and response training with more than 15 buildings, such as classroom

space, residential structures, a live burn building, a flashover chamber, and a 4-story tower. Additionally,

the facility boasts over 40 tactical props spread across 30+ acres. For more information about the MAAC

Foundation and how to help make a safer community as a first responder or community member, visit

www.maacfoundation.org to learn about our services or volunteer.