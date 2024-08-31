Michigan City, IN – Friday, the Michigan City Police Department joined Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch and Congressman Frank J. Mrvan to highlight the use of federal funding for the Michigan City Police Department.

Congressman Mrvan’s request for federal Community Project Funding for the Michigan City Police Department was approved in the Fiscal Year 2024 Appropriations law. Specifically, the Michigan City Police Department will receive $180,000 to upgrade technology and equipment. These upgrades will improve efficiencies within the Michigan City Police Department and enhance officers’ efforts to effectively investigate and solve crimes.

Michigan City Police Chief Marty Corley stated, “I would like to thank Congressman Mrvan for supporting the crime fighting efforts of the Michigan City Police Department. The federal funding from this grant will provide upgraded technology in the form of Automated License Plate Readers, which will allow MCPD to continue to better serve and protect the community.”

Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch stated, “We appreciate Congressman Mrvan’s commitment to public health and safety in Michigan City. This grant will allow us to continue improving our use of technology and keeping our community and residents safe. Thank you so much.”