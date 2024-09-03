Secretary of State Diego Morales Calls on Fellow Hoosier Veterans to Serve as Poll Workers

INDIANAPOLIS- (August 29, 2024) – Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales, a proud veteran himself, is calling on fellow Hoosier veterans to once again answer the call to duty- this time as poll workers in the upcoming General Election on November 5th. This initiative highlights the importance of civic duty and ensures that Indiana’s electoral process is conducted smoothly and efficiently.

Recognizing the unique dedication and commitment of veterans, Secretary Morales emphasizes the critical role they can play in safeguarding the integrity of Indiana’s electoral process.

“When I volunteered to serve in the military with a Green Card in my wallet, as a proud veteran, I understand the deep sense of duty and honor that comes with serving our country. Our commitment to America and Indiana doesn’t end when we take off the uniform. Now, I’m asking my fellow veterans to bring that same dedication to our polls. The experience and values that veterans bring are exactly what we need at our polls. Your service is still needed- this time to ensure our elections are safe and secure for Hoosier voters,” said Diego Morales, Indiana Secretary of State.

The call to action comes as Indiana, like many other states, faces a shortage of poll workers. Veterans, with their strong sense of discipline and leadership skills, are uniquely positioned to fill this critical role. Poll workers are essential to elections, and with many veterans seeking ways to continue to their service after leaving the military, this opportunity offers a meaningful way to contribute to the community.

Poll workers will receive required training and can earn compensation for Election Day service, depending on the county. Poll workers are tasked with duties such as setting up and preparing the polling location, welcoming voters, verifying voter registrations, and issuing ballots.

Hoosiers interested in signing up to be a poll worker or learning more are encouraged to contact their local election office which can be found here.