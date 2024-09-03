Join Rittenhouse Village at Michigan City for their 12th Annual Classic Car Show Event! They are expected to have OVER 40 Classic Cars that fill the entire front parking lot, (Parking Available in back for Guests) there will be live entertainment of 50-60’s music, complimentary cookout (hamburgers and Stadium Hot Dogs), Hot Rod Snow Cone Truck, AND two Retro Ladies that will be posing for complimentary Pictures!!! We generally get about 200 people that come to view us! We have “First, Second, and third Trophies” People’s Choice Award! It’s a great time! Join the Rittenhouse and WIMS Team for a Great time reminiscing about the good old days! 😍