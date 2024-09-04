The Porter County Sheriff’s Office was host to Porter County Crisis Intervention Team training at the Sheriff’s Office last week. This is the first time the training has been offered in Porter County since 2009. Last week, 24 first responders, social workers, and clinicians became CIT certified, leveling up their skills to respond to mental health crises and substance use to ultimately divert individuals from the justice system.

The Valparaiso Police Department announced the graduation of six officers and their Police Social Worker from the CIT training hosted last week.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Office says they look forward to continuing offering CIT training annually to allow us to build a strong county-wide Crisis Intervention Team.