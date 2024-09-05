Local seniors, retirees and caregivers are invited to explore local resources and opportunities at an upcoming expo, according to Assistant Director of the La Porte Park and Recreation Department Emily Archambault.

The La Porte Activity Center for Older Adults will host A Gallery of Lifestyle & Health: Expo for Older Adults and Caregivers from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, Sep. 27 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. Archambault said whether you seek information or assistance, interested residents are sure to find the resources they are looking for at one of the many vendor booths.

“After a very successful event last year, we are thrilled to bring this expo back for round two,” Archambault said. “Our community is incredibly fortunate to have so many resources, services and activities available to our older residents. This event is the perfect way to shine a light on the ample opportunities that exist for these individuals right here in La Porte.”

Archambault said the event is free to attend and open to seniors, caregivers and loved ones of all ages with no pre-registration required. The morning will feature a wide array of activities, speakers, resources, health screenings, giveaways, drawings, and free food and beverages.

This event is made possible through the support of local businesses and organizations, including the following headlining sponsors: Center for Hospice Care, Northwest Health and REAL Services of La Porte County.

Residents seeking more information can call the Park Office at 219-326-9600.