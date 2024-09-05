Press release, Indiana State Police:

Northwest Indiana- This past Friday, Troopers stationed at the Indiana State Police Lowell Post and Troopers assigned to the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, conducted a 24-hour blitz focusing on traffic and criminal activity along I-80/94 and I-65. The focused patrol culminated in over 300 traffic stops which resulted in traffic citations, warnings, and arrests. Here are the results posted by the Indiana State Police.

Traffic Stops: 327

Citations: 237

Moving Violations: 147

Warnings: 231

Police Services: 47

Crashes: 13

Defendants Incarcerated: 12

Criminal Charges: 36

Felony Charges: 5

Drug Arrests: 6

O.W.I. Defendants: 9

Driving While Suspended: 9

Trucks (Semi) Stops: 78

Truck (Semi) Citations: 58

Truck (Semi) Warning: 68

Trucks Out of Service: 14

This list is a brief synopsis of the activity that day. Other law enforcement agencies in the region also participated in the blitz; however, their additional stats were not readily available at the time of this release.

Lt. Weems commented, “Proud does not begin to describe my feelings about the efforts put forth by the Troopers assigned to Lowell, but also the Troopers and Motor Carrier Inspectors with the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division within our district. Through their hard work, our communities are made safer not only this past Friday, but on a daily basis. Thank you to all of the agencies that participated in this most recent blitz, and we look forward to working with each agency in future focused patrols.”