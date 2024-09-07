Michigan City Area Schools’ new superintendent, Dr. Wendel McCollum, will discuss MCAS with the Michigan City Commission on the Social Status of African American Males (MCCSSAAM) in Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd., at 11 a.m. next Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The community is encouraged and invited to attend.

McCollum earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in secondary education and an administrative certification from Indiana University Northwest; his superintendent’s license through the educational specialist program at Indiana Wesleyan University; and doctorate in education (EdD) in K-12 district leadership from Oakland City University.

“I am a proud product of the Michigan City Area Schools, and having the opportunity to lead our district as Superintendent is a dream come true,” McCollum said. “I am looking forward to working with students, staff, parents, and community to take our schools to the next level. It’s an exciting time in Michigan City, as we begin to implement the vision outlined in our Strategic Plan.”