On Monday, Sept. 9, milling will be done on Walker St from Vail Street to Grace Street.

All road construction is weather permitting. Updates will be provided as they become available.

This is in addition to paving that will take place at the following locations on Monday and Tuesday:

— Lindenwood Drive from Northbrook Drive to Duneland Beach Drive

— Northbrook Drive from Duneland Beach Drive to the East Dead End

— Elmwood Drive from Northbrook Drive to Duneland Beach Drive