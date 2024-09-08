The following is a statement from South Shore Line President, Mike Noland regarding overall performance after the schedule revision that was implemented in August and the new Hammond station:

September 6, 2024

Dear South Shore Line Riders,

We are now two weeks into the schedule revision that we implemented on August 20th, and I am happy to report that we have seen substantial improvement in the operation of our service. While our overall on-time performance is not yet up to our expectations, we are seeing steady improvement in the number of trains that are regularly arriving at their destinations on time and those trains that are late are seeing overall reductions in their delays. We are gathering data on individual train performance daily and have identified additional opportunities to improve. We know your time is important and we are committed to making any necessary schedule adjustments to improve the service we provide.

In the near future, we will be moving from our current train station in Hammond, located off Hohman Avenue, to our new Gateway Station, two blocks west. This move is part of the West Lake Corridor project, and the new station will serve the current line, the Lake Shore Corridor, as well as the new line which will be called the Monon Corridor. Both lines will continue to operate under the South Shore Line service mark.

During this cutover time, we will be shifting our tracks to the south to make this new connection and will be in a single-track environment for approximately 30 days. Prior to starting this construction, we will post announcements regarding this change. During this construction period, we will make some minor service modifications and work to minimize schedule impacts. We are excited to open this new station for our passengers, providing improved platform access. This change brings us one step closer to opening the new line with added service in Lake County.

Thank you for your continued patience and support. Please know we are working extremely hard to bring you the best possible service.

Best regards,

Michael Noland

President

South Shore Line/NICTD