Press release, Carolyn (Carrie) J. Higgins, M.S. Ed., RCHES, Program Director Tobacco Education and Prevention Coalition for Porter County, Valparaiso University College of Nursing and Health Professions:

Valparaiso, IN – The Justice Partners Addiction Response (JPAR) team of Porter County is hosting a free community event, Coping with Modern Day Challenges Impacting Mental Health and Addiction, from 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27th at Harre Union on the campus of Valparaiso University.

Registration is free and open to the public. The event is sponsored by the Tobacco Education and Prevention Coalition for Porter County, in affiliation with the Valparaiso University College of Nursing and Health Professions, and will address:

Factors that affect mental health and addiction, including vaping, substance misuse, alcohol, gaming and social media

How and why the tobacco industry intentionally targets youth and other marginalized populations

How the tech revolution has reshaped adolescence

The impact of the COVID Pandemic on mental health and substance use

Resources for coping with mental health and addiction

This community event featuring local, state and national professionals is part of a larger effort driven by the Justice Partners Addiction Response team in Porter County to educate for parents/guardians, school personnel, policy-makers, law enforcement, social workers, mental health workers, recovery support providers, adult and juvenile justice system partners, faith community members, public health professionals and other interested community members. “Vaping e-cigarettes is just one of the negative behaviors used by individuals dealing with stress and mental health issues. We are hoping to debunk the myths and educate attendees on a variety of issues affecting our schools, community members and society today,” said Carrie Higgins, Program Director of the Tobacco Education and Prevention Coalition for Porter County.

“We are incredibly pleased to provide our attendees to with the opportunity to meet Dr. Delaney Ruston, MD, our keynote speaker, who will share her amazing expertise and video to educate the audience about these addictions and behaviors affecting mental health in our society,” said Porter County Superior Court Judge Mary DeBoer who leads the JPAR team.

The agenda for this event includes:

The Honorable Mary A. DeBoer, Porter County Circuit Court Judge – Welcoming remarks and keynote introduction

Keynote speaker, Dr. Delaney Ruston, MD, filmmaker, Stanford-trained physician and creator of award-winning films including Screenagers Under the Influence: Addressing Vaping, Drugs, and Alcohol in the Digital Age which will be shown as it delves into how the tech revolution has reshaped adolescence, debunks myths and depicts strategies parents and schools can use to encourage healthy decision-making, support teen mental health, set limits, and create healthy home environments.

Shirley Dubois, MS, Regional Program Director, Tobacco Prevention and Cessation/Indiana Department of Health – Addressing and Improving Addiction Challenges Caused by Tobacco Marketing: Porter County 2024.

Dr. Amanda Zelechoski, J.D., Ph.D., ABPP, Professor of Psychology, Purdue University Northwest – The Impact of the Pandemic on Mental Health and Substance Use.

Captain Joe Hall, Valparaiso Police Dept. – Porter County Crisis Intervention Team Update

Todd Van Buskirk, MSW, LCSW, LCAC and Melanie Johnsen, MA – Crisis Care at Porter-Starke Services: What's New and Why?

Todd Willis, MA, LMHC, LCAC, LPC, Director of Community Engagement, Porter-Starke Services – Introduction to the My Strength App: A free, 24/7, confidential, online resource of emotional health support and tools.

Continuing education (CEUs) and Continuing Legal Education (CLEs) are available.

Register or find additional information for this free event on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1003855738537?aff=oddtdtcreator