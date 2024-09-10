Press release, Franciscan Health:

WINFIELD, Indiana — Board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist Padmaja Sanaka, MD is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Winfield.

Dr. Sanaka attended medical school at Kurnool Medical College in India and completed her residency in Chicago at John H. Stroger Hospital of Cook County and at Northwestern University Hospital.

Dr. Sanaka’s clinical interests include general obstetrics and gynecology, high-risk pregnancy care, fibroids, ovarian cysts and minimally invasive and DaVinci robotic procedures.

Dr. Sanaka is accepting patients at Winfield Health Center, 11161 Randolph St. in Winfield.

She offers both in-person and virtual visits. In addition to English, Dr. Sanaka speaks Hindi and Telugu.

To make an appointment, call (219) 662-9424.