The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) has been collaborating closely with the Kankakee Valley School Corporation (KVSC) in response to recent threatening social media posts.

The individual responsible for the direct threat made toward Kankakee Valley Middle School (KVMS) has been identified, and charges have been filed. KVMS is adhering to Indiana law and its student conduct policy regarding the incident.

Additional social media posts have been reported to both the JCSD and KVSC. Each report is thoroughly investigated by both parties. However, following JCSD’s investigation, these other posts have been deemed unsubstantiated and found to have no connection to KVSC. In the latest shared post, JCSD and representatives of the KVSC have had conversations with officials in Ohio who reported that it was associated with a school in Ohio and that a student has been arrested.

The public is encouraged to report any threats directly to JCSD. Reposting social media threats leads to duplicate police investigations, which can waste valuable time and resources needed to address genuine threats.

Nationwide, there has been a surge in threatening social media posts over the past week. JCSD is cooperating with other law enforcement agencies to track down and apprehend those responsible. These threats are not unique to Kankakee Valley School Corporation or Jasper County.