A motorcyclist succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash on Ind. 49 early Friday morning, the Porter County Sheriff’s Police and Town of Chesterton are reporting.

Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes has identified the victim as 33-year-old Edward Naymon of Westville.

According to police, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Naymon was southbound on Ind. 49 when for an unknown reason his 2008 Yamaha went down near the intersection of C.R. 600E in Center Township.

Officers found Naymon in the grass and breathing but unconscious. He subsequently passed away in hospital, the PCSP said.

“No other vehicles are believed to have been involved,” the PCSP said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased driver during this difficult time,” PCSP Sgt. Ben McFall said. “We thank all the other agencies that assisted.”

The accident remains under investigation.