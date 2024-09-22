On the fourth Thursday of September, pet owners join with the Michiana Humane Society to light luminarias dedicated to the memory of beloved pets, and of shelter animals that never found forever homes. Many of them attend our ceremony at dusk, as our kennel staff light all of the luminarias and then watch in silence as the sun sets and the glow emerges.

The stories that participants tell about their pets, and the impact they’ve had on their lives, are truly heartwarming. Many people bring their current pets along so that the entire family can remember the one who died.

The loss of a pet can be sad, but it is comforting to be with so many animal lovers as we all remember the pets who once filled our lives with joy.

All are welcome to attend. Luminaria dedications are available through the Michiana Humane Society website: MichianaPets.org for $5 each. You may also come to the shelter from 5:30 pm on the day of the ceremony to purchase a luminaria and dedicate it to your pet. Some families bring photographs and other decorations to make their luminarias very personal.

Event details:

What: Remember Me Thursday, a memorial for animals

When: Thursday, September 26, 6:00-7:00 pm CDST

***Ceremony at 6:35 pm CDST***

Where: 722 Indiana Hwy 212, Michigan City IN

More details can be found at their webpage for the event by clicking here.