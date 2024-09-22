Press release, Franciscan Health:

MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana – Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting a free baby shower for expectant families and new parents.

The Way to Grow Baby Shower is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way in the Maria Theresia Conference Room.

Information and education on car seat safety, prenatal care, safe sleep, breastfeeding support and registering for childbirth classes as well as community resources will be offered along with tours of the Family Birth Center, a breakfast buffet and giveaways. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enter to win a DOONA Stroller.

The event is free, but registration is required. Registration is available online or by calling 1-800-931-3322.