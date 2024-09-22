PULASKI & STARKE COUNTIES, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be conducting seal coating operations resulting in two road closures on U.S. 35 beginning on or after Monday, September 23.

U.S. 35 will first be closed during daytime work hours between State Road 14 and the west junction of State Road 10 for approximately three days on or after September 23. The official detour for this closure will follow State Road 10, U.S. 421 and State Road 14.

U.S. 35 will then close between the west junction of State Road 10 and the east junction of State Road 8 during daytime work hours the following week. This closure will be for approximately three days starting on or after Monday, September 30. The official detour will follow State Road 10, State Road 23 and State Road 8.

Through traffic should utilize the detour or seek an alternate route. Local traffic should exercise caution and follow traffic directions carefully in the area where work is occurring. This work is weather dependent, and the schedule is subject to change.