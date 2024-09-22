PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – Watch for lane closures on U.S. 20 between Dombey Road and Willowcreek Road beginning on or after Monday, Sept. 23.

U.S. 20 will be reduced to one lane in each direction for approximately four weeks for a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project over CSX railroad. The eastbound lanes will be closed and westbound converted to two-way traffic during phase one. Traffic will switch to the eastbound side during phase two.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. INDOT says motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.