CROWN POINT, Indiana – Franciscan Health Crown Point broke ground Monday for The Dean and Barbara White Cancer Center with a blessing by The Most Rev. Robert McClory, bishop of the Diocese of Gary.

The project was made possible in part by a $30 million donation from The Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation in November 2023, the largest gift ever received by the Franciscan Health Foundation.

“Health and wellness is one of the main focuses for our Foundation,” said Bill Hanna, executive director of The Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation. “The Cancer Center will add another asset for Northwest Indiana citizens when they need it most. Our continued strategic partnerships with organizations like Franciscan and the Crossroads YMCA will not only expand access to high quality direct healthcare but will position the residents of Northwest Indiana to be empowered to live healthier lives.”

The 71,000-square-foot, three-story cancer center is being constructed by Tonn and Blank Construction at the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and U.S. 231 on the campus of the new Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital, which opened in January 2024. This state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment center will consolidate existing Franciscan Health Crown Point cancer care services into one convenient location.

“Franciscan is grateful to The Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation for their partnership with our healthcare ministry to improve the health status of the residents of Lake County and Northwest Indiana through their visionary work with the YMCA and now cancer care,” Franciscan Health Crown Point President and CEO Daniel McCormick, MD, said. “With this cancer center, our goal is to provide convenient cancer screenings, early diagnosis and treatment, including important clinical trials, advanced surgical expertise and radiation therapies in a beautiful and convenient location.

“Providing kind, considerate and well-connected care throughout a family’s journey through oncology treatment and recovery lives our mission out loud and we are very pleased to have such an aligned partner in the White family.”

The new cancer center is scheduled to open in early 2027 and will provide the latest state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and treatment services to care for the whole person, body, mind and spirit.