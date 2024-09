LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An INDOT contractor will close State Road 312 between Parrish Avenue and State Road 912/Cline Avenue on or after Wednesday, Sept. 25.

State Road 312 will be closed through the end of October for a small box culvert replacement.

INDOT says motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow U.S. 20, U.S. 12, and State Road 912.

This project was originally announced earlier this year but was delayed due to utility conflicts.