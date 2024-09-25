La Porte—The La Porte Community School Corporation (LPCSC) announced the launch of its 2024 Fall Survey, a comprehensive initiative aimed at gathering input from all stakeholders to shape the future of education in the district.

Superintendent Sandra Wood, who recently joined LPCSC, emphasized the critical nature of this survey. “Like many districts across Indiana, we are grappling with challenges such as declining enrollment, which significantly impacts our funding and overall operations,” Wood stated. “As we navigate these issues and strive to optimize our resources, the insights from our community are more valuable than ever.”

The survey will be open until October 10th and covers key themes and concerns identified during Wood’s first two months in La Porte. It aims to gather feedback on various aspects of the district’s operations and potential future directions.

Key points about the survey:

Open to all LPCSC staff, families, and community members

Available in both English and Spanish

It takes approximately 10-15 minutes to complete

Responses are confidential and will be used solely for strategic planning purposes

No decisions have been made; community input will directly influence future plans

“This is a chance for everyone in our community to have their voice heard,” Wood added. “We’re committed to ensuring that our plans and any changes we consider genuinely reflect the needs and values of our community.”

LPCSC will share updates and generalized results on a dedicated survey landing page on the district’s website. The corporation encourages all community members to participate in this important initiative.

For more information or to take the survey, visit: https://www.lpcsc.k12.in.us/en-US/2024-lpcsc-fall-survey-9380ef2a].