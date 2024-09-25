HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) was ranked as a top public regional university in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 annual Best Colleges rankings (released Tuesday, Sept. 24), while also being recognized for student social mobility, a measure by U.S. News of how well institutions graduate Pell Grant recipients and first-generation college students.

PNW ranked 36 on U.S. News’ list of the top Midwest public regional universities and ranked as a top institution among all recognized Midwest regional colleges and universities.

“PNW is a student-centered institution where our faculty and staff seek innovative ways to help provide what is best for our students in their academics, their co-curricular opportunities and their career preparedness,” said PNW Chancellor Kenneth C. Holford. “We are proud to be integrally connected to our surrounding communities and to be recognized for the fifth consecutive year for our positive impact on students and their families.”

PNW additionally earned recognition for several of its high-quality undergraduate degree programs. PNW’s School of Engineering ranked 62 nationally among engineering schools whose highest awarded degrees are bachelor’s or master’s. Other university programs recognized in top categories included Business, Computer Science, Nursing and Psychology.

Visit the U.S. News website for the full regional university listings.

PNW rises in social mobility rankings

PNW rose 25 spots in U.S. News’ rankings for regional universities that are top performers in social mobility, compared with last year.

As a metropolitan institution, PNW serves its surrounding communities by providing innovative education, applied learning opportunities and quality academic support that prepare students for impactful careers. PNW in 2024 earned designation as a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) and is the largest HSI in Indiana. Over half of PNW’s undergraduate students self-identify as first-generation and the university is recognized as a First Scholars institution by the Center for First-generation Student Success. PNW’s robust Educational Opportunity Programs provide outreach and academic support for low-income and underrepresented students, providing a pipeline of assistance from middle school to post-graduate program preparation.

A third-party economic impact study shows PNW bachelor’s degree graduates will see an increase in earnings of $22,200 annually in comparison to someone with a high school diploma working in Indiana.

