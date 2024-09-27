The following is a list of Mobile Food Distributions from the Food Bank of Northern Indiana:

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 W Indiana 2, LaPorte, IN 46350

*This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 350 households.

Friday, October 4, 2024 – Marshall County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Plymouth Parks, 1660 N. Michigan St.(by the Pool Parking Lot), Plymouth, IN 46563

*This distribution is sponsored by United Way of Marshall County and will serve 250 households.

Thursday, October 10, 2024 – St. Joseph County

9a.m. – 11 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Walker Field, 2198 S. Walnut St., South Bend, IN 46613

*This distribution is sponsored by Kroger and will serve 200 households.

Monday, October 14, 2024 – Starke County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox, IN 46534

*This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: The former Helping Hands Food Pantry, 10072 W. 600 S., Mentone, IN 46539

This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 150 households.

Thursday, October 17, 2024 – Marshall County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos, IN 46501

*This distribution is provided by Kroger and will serve 200 households.

Friday, October 18, 2024 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: H.O.P.E. Community Center, 222 McClelland Ave., Michigan City, IN 46360

*This distribution is sponsored by the City of Michigan City and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: Marquette Mall, 201 W. U.S.20, Michigan City, IN 46360

*This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 350 households.

Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.

Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

Thank you, Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, City of Michigan City, Clayton Homes, Kroger, and United Way of Marshall County for sponsoring these distributions.