The two right lanes of U.S. 30 eastbound will be closed at I-65 this weekend from approximately 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday for concrete pavement restoration (through 9/29). All ramps at the I-65 and U.S. 30 interchange will be open during this time.
These overnight weekend lane closures are to wrap up phase one of this work. Here is a reminder of the remaining schedule:
- Phase 2: Sun, Sept 29 thru Fri, Oct 4; 2 left lanes closed EB & WB
- Phase 3: Sun, Oct 6 thru Fri, Oct 11; 2 right lanes closed WB
- Ramps from I-65 NB & I-65 SB to U.S. 30 closed during all 3 phases
INDOT says be prepared for changing traffic patterns in this area and significant delays during peak times. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.