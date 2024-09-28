The Michigan City Art League is pleased to announce a workshop on oil painting, “Learning to Love Oil Painting”, presented by artist Bunny Dimke on Oct. 12. Bunny is an award winning artist and is also a member of the Art League. The workshop is designed for beginning to intermediate students. It will include basic instruction in direct painting, also known as “Alla Prima” or wet-on-wet. There will be a brief explanation of the management of oil painting supplies, followed by step-by-step instruction in painting from a photograph, supplied by the instructor. The goal is to end the day with two completed paintings. The morning session will feature a still life scene, and the afternoon session will feature a landscape. The workshop will be held in the school cafeteria of Queen of All Saints in Michigan City, located at 1715 E. Barker Avenue. Hours are 8:30AM to 4:30 p.m. with a lunch break. Cost is $125.00, which includes paints and canvases. Students may bring their own paint if desired. Class is limited to 20 students. A list of supplies to bring and more details will be available upon registration for the class. Checks may be written to the Michigan City Art League and mailed to Sue Hughes, 4672W Burgundy Trail, La Porte, In. 46350.

Bunny Dimke, has exhibited at the Art Barn in Valparaiso, the SFC Gallery, the Chesterton Art Center, and the Midwest Museum of American Art. She has been accepted into numerous regional juried shows, and won several awards. Bunny is currently a member of the Duneland Plein Air Painters, the Area Artist Association, and the Michigan City Art League. Bunny may be contacted at bpdimke@comcast.net for further information. You may also visit her website at www.bunnydimkeart.com