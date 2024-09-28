NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. – An INDOT contractor will close State Road 16 between County Road 300 East and State Road 55 on or after Monday, September 30.

State Road 16 will be closed through mid-October for a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project over the Iroquois River.

INDOT says motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour will follow U.S. 41, State Road 114 and State Road 55.

State Road 16 will not close until U.S. 24 reopens between County Road 50 East and County Road 150 East (between Kentland and Goodland) for the bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project at Montgomery Ditch.

The reopening of U.S. 24 and subsequent closure of State Road 16 will occur on the same day, which is currently scheduled for September 30.