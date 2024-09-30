The La Porte County Family YMCA is proud to announce the promotion of two staff members to leadership roles within the organization. Peggy Zarantonello, formerly the Sports Coordinator for the La Porte Branch, has been promoted to Director of Operations. Kim Klosowski-Barden, previously the Youth and Family Coordinator at the Elston Branch, has accepted the role of Associate Branch Director.

Scott Helmkamp, CEO of the La Porte County Family YMCA, expressed his enthusiasm for these appointments: “Peggy has been making an impact on the community through her involvement in our programs over the past few years and is a natural fit to help lead our operations. She brings a wealth of experience that will greatly enhance our member experience. Kim’s background as an educator and passion for community engagement will help strengthen our presence in Michigan City, and she has already begun implementing new programs. I am excited to see how they will help drive the La Porte County Family YMCA towards continued growth and success.”

Zarantonello, who has been with the YMCA for several years, shared her thoughts on her new position: “I have a passion for community engagement and have been committed to creating impactful programs for families and individuals over the last several years. With a background in youth sports, I’m eager to continue to build an environment that promotes health, wellness, and inclusion for all ages. Making the YMCA a place where families can create lasting memories together is truly important to me.

Together with our amazing staff, we aim to create more opportunities for individuals and families to lead healthier, happier lives.”