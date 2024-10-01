2024 Fall Clean-Up Schedule from the Michigan City Refuse Department

The Michigan City Refuse Department will begin its Annual Fall Clean-Up on Monday, October 7, 2024. This five-week clean-up will follow the City’s regular trash collection schedule, with a different area targeted each week.

Clean-Up Schedule:

• Week 1: October 7 – 11 (Monday routes)

• Week 2: October 14 – 18 (Tuesday routes)

• Week 3: October 21 – 25 (Wednesday routes)

• Week 4: October 28 – November 1 (Thursday routes)

• Week 5: November 4 – 8 (Friday routes)

What Can Be Picked Up:

The Refuse Department requests that all residents separate items into these categories:

1. Yard Waste: Brush, limbs, shrubs, and unpainted concrete (no black top).

2. Household Items: Rugs, furniture, mattresses, lumber, and box springs

3. Tires and Appliances: Tires and large appliances like stoves, refrigerators, air conditioners, etc.