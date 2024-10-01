Franciscan WorkingWell recently donated the sponsorship proceeds from a day-long employer solutions symposium to the Franciscan Health Foundation of Northern Indiana’s Food Insecurity Program.

Franciscan WorkingWell hosted a day-long symposium at Avalon Manor on Sept. 12 aimed at helping employers find healthcare solutions. More than 130 attendees representing 75 companies attended the event.

The event was free for attendees thanks to the generosity of platinum sponsor Apex Benefits, gold sponsors BD+A Health Informatics and Brown & Brown Insurance and breakfast and lunch sponsors Generate Sales and Marketing and NIPSCO. WorkingWell donated the $3,050 surplus from the sponsorships to the Foundation’s Food Insecurity Program.

“I would like to thank this year’s symposium sponsorships as all proceeds went towards the Foundation’s Food Insecurity Program Fund,” said Tim Ross, director of employer solutions for Franciscan Alliance. “We are thrilled they generated over $3,000, which will significantly aid in our mission to feed hungry children and families in our community.”

Franciscan’s Food Insecurity Program originated in 2021 in Lake County, when the Franciscan Health Foundation of Northern Indiana partnered with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to create a three-phase Food Insecurity Program to address food insecurity across the Region.

Phase 1 was the Mobile Markets, which provide food to those in need with drive-through events. Phase II was the development of the Fresh Start Markets in Hammond and Crown Point, which allow those in need to shop free of charge. In addition to supplying food, the markets work to identify the underlying causes and health implications of food insecurity with education, nutrition and recipes.

Phase III was the Food Rx Program, which allows low-income individuals and their families — identified through the programs at the Fresh Start Markets, screenings and referrals — to receive additional, specific foods to meet their individual health needs.

“Tim approached me about directing this year’s symposium sponsorships to the Foundation’s Food Insecurity Program Fund, which was a very nice surprise,” said Rick Peltier, executive director of the Franciscan Health Foundation of Northern Indiana. “The proceeds will help us feed more hungry children and families, which is important for the sustainability of our program and the assistance we can provide. Our Food Insecurity Program is 100% dependent on philanthropic gifts, so every donation allows us to stay in the battle against hunger. Every charitable contribution provides nutritional food for a hungry child.”

Contributions to the Franciscan Health Foundation of Northern Indiana’s food insecurity program can be made online. More information is available by calling the Foundation at (219) 661-3401.