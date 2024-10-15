The answer to the question “How does it play in Peoria” as it pertains to the Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) Raider Team is “with grit and determination.” The cadets competed in a Raider Meet at Peoria Richwoods High School. Raiders is a physically demanding event, based on physical skills that would be required in combat. The Wolves earned a third place trophy in a very competitive meet. They went against much larger MCJROTC schools like Richwoods (160 cadets) and Chicago Leadership Academy (400 cadets). MCHS has 53 cadets.

The first event was a 3.5 mile run through very hilly terrain. Major Tom McGrath, the Senior Marine Instructor and former MCHS cross country coach, said that this run was much tougher than any cross country course. “This course makes New Prairie’s Agony Hill look like a walk in the park. And our cadets did it in combat boots and utility trousers, and proceeded on to do four more grueling events. They really represent the can-do spirit of MCHS.” McGrath added that, although the team did not place as high as they did at their previous meet at Indianapolis Ben Davis, they showed great improvement.

Master Sergeant Jeff Benak, the Marine Instructor, noted the resilient attitude of the cadets. “Our cadets were at the school at 3:00 am for a three-plus hour bus ride following marching in the Homecoming parade the previous night. They still gave it everything they had in every event of this meet.”