On Wednesday October 16th, 2024, at approximately 3:30a.m., Officers responded to 6515 Ameriplex Drive (Camaco) in reference to a report of shots fired outside of the building. Upon arrival, officers discovered a twenty-two-year-old Burns Harbor man in the employee parking area who was deceased. Witnesses report that during shift change there was a verbal argument between the deceased, who is an employee of the business, and the suspect prior to the shooting. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. Detectives have identified a person of interest and officers are in a neighboring community attempting to locate this person of interest.

There were no other reported injuries, and we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community. Other businesses in the area are continuing with normal operations. If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact Detective Tony Dandurand at 219-764-5705.