Chesterton, IN – The Duneland Exchange Club (DXC), in partnership with Dunebrook, continues to make strides in protecting children through its Body Safety Program. Since 2008, the DXC has contracted with Dunebrook to present this crucial program to kindergarten through 5th grade students within the Duneland area schools. This program has proven essential in helping educate children on how to protect their bodies and access help if something has happened to them or someone they know.

According to the Child Molestation Research & Prevention Institute, 95% of child maltreatment is preventable through education. The Body Safety Program aims to empower children with the knowledge and skills to recognize unsafe situations and understand how to respond appropriately. It also equips educators, parents, and other adults with the tools to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to suspicions or allegations of abuse.

The recent news of a young girl coming forward after attending a Body Safety class in her Duneland elementary school highlights the program’s life-changing impact. The girl reported the abuse she endured, leading to the arrest of the alleged abuser. This case is a powerful testament to the effectiveness of the Body Safety Program in empowering children to speak up and protect themselves in situations of abuse.

The program uses an age-appropriate, evidence-based curriculum widely adopted by schools throughout the state. Children learn self-protection strategies, how to identify and respond to unsafe situations, and how to access trusted adults when needed. The program emphasizes confidence, body autonomy, and the importance of reporting inappropriate behavior.

“Educating children to be confident, informed, and in control of their bodies is crucial in preventing abuse. Perpetrators often target those who seem less likely to take action or report,” says Duneland Exchange Club President Wendy Haas. “The Body Safety Program ensures that children are prepared to protect themselves and understand they have the right and responsibility to speak up.”

The Duneland Exchange Club remains committed to supporting the safety and well-being of children in the community through programs like Body Safety. By educating children and adults, DXC and Dunebrook are creating a safer environment for all.

For more information about the Body Safety Program, please contact Ms. Sara Hoyt, Dunebrook Public Education Director, at 219-874-0007.