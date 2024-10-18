Thursday morning, at 9:21 AM, deputies responded to the 4500 east block of CR 800 North reference a vehicle being off the roadway near some trees.

The initial on-scene investigation completed by Deputy Justin Phillips and assisting deputies determined the following had occurred.

A green 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling east on CR 800 North. The pickup truck traveled left of center, across the westbound lane, and left the north side of the roadway. After leaving the roadway, the pickup truck crashed into a tree, rolled over, and collided with more trees before coming to a stop.

The driver, Craig A. RAAS (48 YOA) of Three Oaks, Michigan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology test results are pending. No further information is available for release.