Michigan City Chamber of Commerce Hosts 2nd Annual Tree Decorating Contest

WHAT:

The Michigan City Chamber is excited to announce its 2nd Annual Tree Decorating Contest! This festive event invites local businesses to showcase their creativity and holiday spirit by decorating a tree at their business. Participants will compete not just for bragging rights, but the chamber will also donate to the local non-profit of choice of the winning business.

WHEN:

Submissions Open: 11/1/24

Voting Opens: 11/22/24

Voting Ends: 12/19/24

Winner Announced: 12/20/24

WHERE:

Michigan City Businesses

Michigan City, IN

DETAILS:

To register, email Katie Swistek at kswistek@mcachamber.com or CLICK HERE to fill out the form and send it back to Katie. Trees must be on display by November 21, 2024. The public will vote for their favorite tree via QR Code from November 22nd to December 19th. The winner will be announced on December 20th. This is a great opportunity for your business to have fun and help a local non-profit.