Program helps nursing home-eligible seniors age in place

Franciscan Health is hosting two Senior Health & Wellness Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) open houses this fall aimed at assisting seniors, their families and caregivers in learning how the program can help enhance their quality of life.

PACE is a national, community-based healthcare program created for people 55 and older who are eligible for nursing-home level care but prefer to remain in their own familiar surroundings. The PACE model of care is centered around the belief that the well-being of seniors with chronic care needs and their families are better served in their own communities whenever possible.

The program enables seniors to live as independently as they can by providing all-inclusive primary care and specialty services. Each participant is assigned a nurse practitioner, social worker, physical therapist, occupational therapist, dietitian, nurse and home care coordinator.

The two open houses will provide information about the PACE program with additional local senior service providers also on hand. Tours of the facilities, refreshments and giveaways will be included as well.

The first open house is scheduled to take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Central on Thursday Oct. 24 at Franciscan Health Senior Health & Wellness, 301 W. Homer St. in Michigan City. The event is free, but registration is required and is available online.

The second open house is scheduled to take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Central on Wednesday Nov. 13 at Franciscan Senior Health & Wellness, 2150 Gettler St., Suite 305 in Dyer. The event is free, but registration is required and is available online.

Additional information on both open houses is available by calling (219) 264-8761.