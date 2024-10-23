La PORTE, IN – For the first time in several years, the City of La Porte Board of Public Works & Safety has updated the city-wide trick-or-treat time, according to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody.

Trick-or-treating will still take place on Halloween, rain or shine, but the time has now officially been moved to 5-7 p.m. This comes at the urging of concerned parents and residents who said the previous time, 6-8 p.m., was often too dark for children in costumes to be seen on the streets. Dermody said the safety of our youngest La Porteans is the top priority for the holiday.

“For years we have kept our trick-or-treat time later to allow a little more time for working parents to get home and dress their children in their costumes,” Dermody said. “However, given the calls we’ve received in recent years, it is clear that this no longer works for our community. Keeping our children safe will always come first, and we are adjusting the trick-or-treat time to reflect that.”

Dermody urges all who are driving throughout our community on Halloween to practice extreme caution. He said residents with questions may contact his office at 219-362-0151.