The La Porte County Family YMCA is excited to announce the re-launch of its Diabetes Prevention Program and the introduction of a new Youth Empowerment Program, both designed to support the health and well-being of our community members.

The Diabetes Prevention Program will once again be available to help individuals reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Focused on healthy living, participants will engage in group support sessions and educational workshops that promote long-term lifestyle changes such as increased physical activity, improved nutrition, and sustained weight loss. This program aims to empower individuals to take control of their health and work towards preventing a chronic condition that affects millions of Americans.

Alongside this initiative, the La Porte County Family YMCA is proud to launch the Youth Empowerment Program, a brand-new offering aimed at engaging local teens. This program provides young people with valuable opportunities to volunteer, develop life skills, and participate in a teen wellness program that encourages healthy habits, physical fitness, and emotional well-being. Through mentorship, community service, and interactive workshops, teens will gain the skills and confidence they need to become active, responsible members of the community.

“We are thrilled to re-launch the Diabetes Prevention Program, which has already made a meaningful difference in the lives of many, and to introduce the Youth Empowerment Program, which will create new avenues for local teens to learn, grow, and give back,” said Scott Helmkamp, CEO of the La Porte County Family YMCA. “Both programs reflect our ongoing commitment to strengthening our community and supporting individuals of all ages.”

These programs are made possible thanks in part to support from the Health Foundation of La Porte.

About the La Porte County Family YMCA

The La Porte County Family YMCA is a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. By offering a wide range of programs and services, the YMCA seeks to improve the quality of life for individuals and families in La Porte County and beyond.

About the Health Foundation of La Porte

Health Foundation of La Porte (HFL), a private, independent foundation located in La Porte, Indiana, is dedicated to empowering La Porte County residents to live healthy and well. HFL has invested more than $44 million in the La Porte County community since November 2017. Through strategic and thought leadership, grantmaking, and capacity building, HFL aims to further the foundation’s vision for La Porte to be one of the 10 healthiest communities in Indiana by 2030. HFL also offers its state-of-the-art Conference & Learning Center free of charge for nonprofit organizations, government entities, and schools. To learn more about how HFL supports the La Porte County community, visit hflaporte.org, call 219.326.2471, or email contact@hflaporte.org.

