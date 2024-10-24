SCHERERVILLE, Indiana – Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner Ellen “Ellie” Elzinga, NP, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Schererville.

Elzinga is board-certified and earned her Master of Science degree from Purdue University Northwest in Hammond. In addition to family medicine, her clinical interests include pediatrics and women’s health.

Elzinga is accepting new patients at Franciscan Physician Network Schererville Family Health Center, 221 Indianapolis Blvd., Suite 1 in Schererville. In-person and virtual visits are available.

To make an appointment, call (219) 864-3950.